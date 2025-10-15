Pakistani showbiz actor and health professional Dr. Syed Jibran recently expressed his opinion on the use of Ozempic and hair patches.
After studying medicine from Rawalpindi, Syed Jibran adopted showbiz as a profession and tasted the essence of acting in many dramas and films. Recently, Syed Jibran participated as a guest on fellow actress and host Ushna Shah’s show and openly discussed various topics.
Talking about the increasing use of Ozempic worldwide for the weight loss craze, Syed Jibran said that Ozempic is a medicine for the treatment of diabetes which is being used for weight loss all over the world today and he himself is seeing that many artists are getting addicted to this injection, although it has serious side effects.
He said that people should avoid this trend as it can be harmful to health and losing weight is an off-label use of Ozempic. Talking about hair patches, Syed Jibran said that he used mustard oil on his hair in his youth, which kept his hair strong and he has not felt the need for any transplant or patch till date.
He further said that he appreciates the hard work and endurance of those artists who work with patches on their heads even in the heat. According to him, there are many famous actors in the industry who have undergone hair transplants or use hair patches.
Syed Gibran's interesting comment on Ozimpak and artists using synthetic hair
By: DailyPakistan
Published: October 15, 2025 | Updated 5 hours ago
Pakistani showbiz actor and health professional Dr. Syed Jibran recently expressed his opinion on the use of Ozempic and hair patches.
After studying medicine from Rawalpindi, Syed Jibran adopted showbiz as a profession and tasted the essence of acting in many dramas and films. Recently, Syed Jibran participated as a guest on fellow actress and host Ushna Shah’s show and openly discussed various topics.
Talking about the increasing use of Ozempic worldwide for the weight loss craze, Syed Jibran said that Ozempic is a medicine for the treatment of diabetes which is being used for weight loss all over the world today and he himself is seeing that many artists are getting addicted to this injection, although it has serious side effects.
He said that people should avoid this trend as it can be harmful to health and losing weight is an off-label use of Ozempic. Talking about hair patches, Syed Jibran said that he used mustard oil on his hair in his youth, which kept his hair strong and he has not felt the need for any transplant or patch till date.
He further said that he appreciates the hard work and endurance of those artists who work with patches on their heads even in the heat. According to him, there are many famous actors in the industry who have undergone hair transplants or use hair patches.
Syed Gibran's interesting comment on Ozimpak and artists using synthetic hair
Published: October 15, 2025 | Updated 5 hours ago
Pakistani showbiz actor and health professional Dr. Syed Jibran recently expressed his opinion on the use of Ozempic and hair patches.
After studying medicine from Rawalpindi, Syed Jibran adopted showbiz as a profession and tasted the essence of acting in many dramas and films. Recently, Syed Jibran participated as a guest on fellow actress and host Ushna Shah’s show and openly discussed various topics.
Talking about the increasing use of Ozempic worldwide for the weight loss craze, Syed Jibran said that Ozempic is a medicine for the treatment of diabetes which is being used for weight loss all over the world today and he himself is seeing that many artists are getting addicted to this injection, although it has serious side effects.
He said that people should avoid this trend as it can be harmful to health and losing weight is an off-label use of Ozempic. Talking about hair patches, Syed Jibran said that he used mustard oil on his hair in his youth, which kept his hair strong and he has not felt the need for any transplant or patch till date.
He further said that he appreciates the hard work and endurance of those artists who work with patches on their heads even in the heat. According to him, there are many famous actors in the industry who have undergone hair transplants or use hair patches.