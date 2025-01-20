Islamabad: The Supreme Court has scheduled the hearing of petitions against the 26th Constitutional Amendment, the Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court will hear it on January 27.

According to Express News, big news has come out from the Supreme Court, the petitions against the 26th Constitutional Amendment have been scheduled for hearing.

According to reports, the Constitutional Bench headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan will hear it on January 27.

According to sources, the Supreme Court office informed the lawyers through SMS

Similarly, the Supreme Court has scheduled the hearing of the Military Courts case on January 28, a seven-member Constitutional Bench headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan will hear it.