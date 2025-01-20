The federal government has started implementing the transformation plan of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). Under the transformation plan, the FBR has decided to launch a rating and reward system for senior officers and the officers will be ranked based on their performance and rewarded.

According to FBR officials, FBR officers will be divided into categories from A to E based on performance and senior officers will be given a new vehicle, salary increase and additional allowance as rewards.

Customs and Inland Revenue officers have been directed to update their email and mobile numbers and it has been said that all field formations should be ready for the launch of the rating system on an experimental basis. During this, no assignment will be given to grade 17 and above officers.

A letter has been issued to all FBR members, chief collectors, DGs and chief commissioners and field formations have been directed to submit certificates today for the pilot launch of the new system.