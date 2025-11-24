The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association has said that the increase in sugar prices was due to the closure of FBR portals and government dealers, other reasons include restrictions on inter-provincial transportation of sugar.

The statement said that the industry had been saying for a long time that the closure of portals would reduce the supply of sugar, the government was also warned about the increase in prices due to the closure, the government kept putting pressure on the mills to sell unnecessary imported sugar.

The association said that the majority of the people did not like imported sugar, portals were kept closed in Sindh so that imported sugar could be sold at the port first, since the government was imposing these restrictions, the supply of sugar started decreasing.

These measures increased the prices of sugar, for which the sugar industry is not responsible, the district administration in Punjab forced the mills to sell sugar to government-nominated dealers, who sold sugar at high prices for their own benefit in the market.

The statement said that prices are likely to return to normal with the arrival of new sugar in the market, and demanded that the government lift the unconstitutional and illegal ban on interprovincial sugar shipments.