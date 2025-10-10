A ray of hope has appeared in Gaza following two years of ceaseless bombardment and killing. US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan for peace in Gaza began Thursday with the signing of a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas. The agreement, which was mediated through indirect negotiations in Egypt and backed by Qatar and Turkey, calls for a stop to hostilities, the evacuation of Israeli forces to prearranged locations, the release of Palestinian and Israeli prisoners, and a significant influx of aid into Gaza.

This announcement has sparked cautious celebration among a populace that has witnessed horrific tragedy, including almost 67,000 deaths, starvation, and destroyed cities. We’ve been here before, though. Israel has a lengthy and well-documented history of breaking ceasefires. Almost invariably, Israel is unable to control its blood lust and breaks truces in a matter of days or even hours. It must be different this time. Israel must finally be held responsible for its acts if this ceasefire is to last. The deal cannot be used by Tel Aviv as a tactical stopgap before it resumes its homicidal campaign. For this reason, it is both essential and long overdue that Hamas be included in the agreement. Israel and its Western supporters have attempted for years to act as though Hamas could be destroyed by bombing. In actuality, all parties involved—including Hamas, which has controlled Gaza since 2007 and still has strong political and military support—must be involved in any lasting peace. Aid is now the top priority. The people of Gaza are in dire need of food, medication, shelter, and rebuilding supplies after two years of siege and devastation. Israel must refrain from using the ceasefire to further restrict or postpone the arrival of aid. But there are good grounds to be concerned.

Every previous truce has been ruined by Israeli deceit, and the US has consistently demonstrated that it is either incapable or unwilling to hold Israel accountable. Furthermore, Israel’s occupation of Gaza and the West Bank continues to be the underlying reality notwithstanding the rhetoric of peace. Palestine remains under occupation, depriving its citizens of their sovereignty, dignity, and fundamental human rights. Despite how wonderful this arrangement is, that truth remains unchanged. The more profound moral outrage is that the world has only now arrived at this stage after two years of live-streamed genocide. Palestinians have been killed, malnourished, uprooted, and dehumanized for the past two years; they are frequently depicted in popular Western discourse as inferior creatures, half-human, or worse. The fact that this brutality was accepted for such a long time is a permanent stain on the global community’s conscience. The governments, organizations, and media that condoned or allowed this atrocity need to hang their heads in shame.

The signing of this ceasefire agreement is not the end of the fight, as any historical person would know. At best, it’s the start of a potential political process. Israel must not be permitted to break its word once more. The US needs to demonstrate that it is willing to hold its ally back. Finally, the world needs to acknowledge that as long as Palestine is under occupation, peace will not materialize. Something revolutionary might begin at this very moment. Or perhaps it’s just another horrible delusion. As always, Israel and those who support it have the final say.