The recent brutal killings of eight Pakistani workers in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan province mark a tragic low in an already volatile border region. This heinous act, reportedly carried out execution-style, is not just an attack on innocent lives, but a deliberate attempt to sabotage the growing relationship between Pakistan and Iran. It demands a swift, coordinated, and comprehensive response from both governments to ensure justice, security, and long-term stability.

Two groups, the Balochistan National Army (BNA) and Jaish al-Adl, have claimed responsibility for the attack. While differing in ideology—BNA being a separatist group and Jaish al-Adl a religiously motivated organization—their goals converge in spreading terror and chaos. These groups have long exploited the porous and poorly governed borderlands, targeting civilians and security forces alike. It is not the first time Pakistani workers have been killed in Iran; similar incidents in 2024 alone should have already set alarm bells ringing in both capitals.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s call for exemplary punishment is valid and timely. However, the need of the hour goes beyond retribution—it calls for deeper, institutional counterterrorism cooperation. Intelligence sharing, joint border patrols, and security dialogues must be enhanced. Iran, on its part, must ensure better protection for Pakistani workers and bring the perpetrators to justice, while Pakistan must clamp down on any elements using its soil for cross-border violence.

It is widely believed that certain foreign actors are working to destabilize Pakistan-Iran ties through proxy warfare and disinformation. The Iranian ambassador’s remarks about “traitorous elements” colluding with international terrorists must not be dismissed. Both states must jointly investigate and publicly expose such networks. The greater enemy here is not only the terrorist groups, but those who wish to keep the region embroiled in perpetual conflict.

As neighbors sharing deep historical, cultural, and economic ties, Pakistan and Iran must not allow non-state actors to define their relationship. Instead, they must forge a united front against terrorism and extremism in all forms, ensuring peace and prosperity for their peoples.