

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Pakistan to United Arab Emirates (UAE), Afzaal

Mahmood has said that bolstering economic ties with the UAE is one of the top

priorities of the government.

Talking to founder President Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and

Industry (IWCCI) Samina Fazil here on Sunday, he said that UAE is one of

Pakistan’s major economic and trading partners, it has always supported Pakistan

and over a million Pakistani expatriates are working in this country making it a

major source of remittances.

Afzaal Mahmood said that the Pakistani expatriates in UAE have contributed in a

significant manner to promotion of bilateral understanding and to the economy of

Pakistan.

The Pakistani business community in UAE is playing an important role in the

economy of UAE and it is the second largest group of foreigners here, he added.

The Ambassador said that the Pakistani business community should also play its

positive role and try their best to promote trade and investment opportunities in

Pakistan aimed at progress and prosperity.

Naima Ansari, President IWCCI informed the Ambassador about the participation

of delegation of women entrepreneurs in Beauty Istanbul Turkey and Dubai Expo

2020 and discussed business opportunities for women entrepreneurs in UAE.

Consul General Hassan Afzal Khan and members of IWCCI were also present

during the meeting.

The diplomats appreciated the commitment of Samina Fazil for strengthening

women entrepreneurs in Pakistan and assured all out support in promotion of her

cause.