ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Pakistan to United Arab Emirates (UAE), Afzaal
Mahmood has said that bolstering economic ties with the UAE is one of the top
priorities of the government.
Talking to founder President Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and
Industry (IWCCI) Samina Fazil here on Sunday, he said that UAE is one of
Pakistan’s major economic and trading partners, it has always supported Pakistan
and over a million Pakistani expatriates are working in this country making it a
major source of remittances.
Afzaal Mahmood said that the Pakistani expatriates in UAE have contributed in a
significant manner to promotion of bilateral understanding and to the economy of
Pakistan.
The Pakistani business community in UAE is playing an important role in the
economy of UAE and it is the second largest group of foreigners here, he added.
The Ambassador said that the Pakistani business community should also play its
positive role and try their best to promote trade and investment opportunities in
Pakistan aimed at progress and prosperity.
Naima Ansari, President IWCCI informed the Ambassador about the participation
of delegation of women entrepreneurs in Beauty Istanbul Turkey and Dubai Expo
2020 and discussed business opportunities for women entrepreneurs in UAE.
Consul General Hassan Afzal Khan and members of IWCCI were also present
during the meeting.
The diplomats appreciated the commitment of Samina Fazil for strengthening
women entrepreneurs in Pakistan and assured all out support in promotion of her
cause.
