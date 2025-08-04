Karachi: The Pakistan Stock Exchange is still witnessing a strong bullish trend today, as a result of which the index has set a new record.

The first day of the business week began with a magnificent bullish trend in the stock market and the 100 index touched a new historical high. As soon as the business in the market started, the 100 index saw an extraordinary increase due to the positive trend of investors and within just a few minutes the index was trading at a record level of 142,174 points with an increase of 1139 points.

It should be noted that this bullish development in the PSX is a continuation of the positive business atmosphere at the end of last week, when the index closed at 141,034 points. According to stock exchange experts, the restoration of investor confidence, improvement in economic indicators, and positive signals at the policy level are the main factors behind this soaring stock market.

The recent new bullish trend in the PSX has not only shown a positive path to investors, but has also further increased hopes for the stability of the economy. Experts are expecting that if this trend continues, the market could reach further heights.