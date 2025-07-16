The controversial Israeli and US-backed aid center in Khan Yunis, Gaza, has once again proven to be a killing ground for Palestinians waiting for food.

According to the International News Agency, hundreds of Palestinians were present at the Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) center in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis for aid supplies.

Due to mismanagement and negligence, a severe stampede broke out and 20 Palestinians who had gathered to receive food were crushed to death.

Security forces say that 19 of them died from being crushed, while one person died from a knife attack.

However, it is not yet clear who carried out the stabbings and why. The identity of the deceased who died from the stab wounds has not been revealed.

Meanwhile, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation said in a statement that armed Hamas fighters deliberately incited the crowd gathered at the aid center. As a result, a stampede broke out.

The statement added that misinformation, especially fake news spread on Telegram, worsened the situation and more people gathered to receive aid than could be accommodated.

On the other hand, the Hamas-run Health Department said that most of the people died of suffocation, as the large number of people who came for aid were forced to stand in a narrow space.

Israeli Arab MP Ahmed Tayyibi shared a video and accused Israel and American contractors of luring starving people into their trap by promising them food.

It should be noted that the aid organization GHF is working in cooperation with the United States and Israel in Khan Yunis, and human rights organizations and international organizations have expressed serious concerns about this center.

A statement issued by the United Nations Human Rights Office yesterday said that 875 Palestinians have died so far in the aid centers of the United States and Israel-backed Humanitarian Foundation in Gaza during the past six weeks.

At least 201 people have also died while trying to get aid in other locations, bringing the total to nearly 1,100.