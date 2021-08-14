ISLAMABAD: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has felicitated the people of Pakistan on the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan.



“On behalf of the government and people of Sri Lanka, I congratulate the Government and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on their 75th Independence Day,” Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said on his Twitter handle.



“May the friendship between both our nations grow from strength to strength. Happy Independence Day,” the Sri Lankan prime minister said.



The 75th Independence Day of Pakistan is being celebrated with a renewed resolve to work with the spirit of Pakistan Movement to make the country a true Islamic welfare state