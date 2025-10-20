Under the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, a Specialized Digital Skills Training of Trainers program has been launched for youth across the country.

According to details, Prime Minister’s Youth Program Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan has said that in the initial phase of the Specialized Digital Skills Training of Trainers program, 200 trainers will be trained in modern fields such as online artificial intelligence, e-commerce, digital marketing and data analytics.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the “Specialized Digital Skills Training of Trainers” program under the Prime Minister’s Digital Pakistan Vision at the headquarters of the National Commission for Vocational and Technical Training (NVTT), Chairman Rana Mashhood said that this program is a big step towards providing world-class digital skills to the youth.

He said that this program has been launched in collaboration with NewTech, UniServices International and ITMC China, which marks the beginning of a new era of digital skills in Pakistan. In the initial phase, 200 trainers will be trained online and will be taught in modern fields such as artificial intelligence, e-commerce, digital marketing and data analytics. Those who complete the training will be given joint certificates from renowned institutions of Pakistan and China.

Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan said that through the “Practice of Skills” platform, free digital learning accounts will also be provided to Pakistani youth and freelancers, which will promote digital literacy in the country. He appreciated the partnership of NewTechC and Chinese institutions and said that this initiative will further strengthen digital cooperation and human resource development between Pakistan and China.

He added that the program will modernize Pakistan’s university system under public-private partnership.

The event was also attended by senior officials from the Youth Program, NewTech, TUT, national and international partners, and the Ministry of Education and Training.