Spain has announced the recall of its ambassador from Israel in protest against the US and Israeli attacks on Iran and the aggression in Gaza.

According to the international news agency, the Spanish government, following the recommendation of the Foreign Minister and a joint decision at a cabinet meeting, issued an order to terminate the appointment of Ambassador Ana Maria Salomon Perez, who was posted in Israel.

After this decision, the Spanish embassy in Israel will be temporarily headed by a chargé d’affaires.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez had recently called the US and Israeli military operations against Iran unjustified and said that his country does not support this war.

It should be noted that Spain is one of the few governments in European countries that has consistently criticized Israeli military operations in Gaza.

In October last year, the Spanish parliament imposed a permanent ban on the sale of weapons, military equipment and dual-use technology to Israel because it was intended to be used in Gaza.