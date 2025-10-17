Elon Musk’s space agency SpaceX has recently successfully launched 21 satellites into space for the US military.

According to reports, the mission was carried out by a Falcon 9 rocket, which was launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

These satellites are part of a plan to strengthen the US military’s communications network and improve space surveillance systems.

SpaceX says that the mission delivered satellites for military use under the StarShield program, which are designed for data security and global connectivity.

After the launch, the first part of the Falcon 9 successfully returned to Earth, which is another successful example of SpaceX’s reusable technology.