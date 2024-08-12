youth should be made with the consultation of the youth, Jamal Raisani

ISLAMABAD:Chairman Athletics Federation General (retd) Akram Sahi’s talk in Sachi Baat programme

After the success of Arshad Nadeem, I am doing the first program with you,

August is a very auspicious month for Pakistan, congratulations to the nation on the success Allah gave success to Arshad Nadeem, he got a great reception in Pakistan,

Athletics Federation announced to send Arshad Nadeem on Umrah along with his family,

My only aim in life is to raise the flag of Pakistan all over the world,

Arshad Nadeem’s achievement is a significant development not only in athletics but also in the world of sports

Arshad Nadeem’s success has given courage and direction to the youth

Pakistan Olympic Association did not promote athletes in true sense,

I was rewarded for my hard work when Arshad Nadeem hugged me and cried after success, Akram Sahi

The world came to know that General (R) Akram Sahi did 10 years for Arshad Nadeem.

MNA Jamal Raisani’s participation in the program “Sachi Baat SK Niazi The policy to be made for the youth should be made with the consultation of the youth

Here is the tragedy that youth are not included in policy consultation

The problems of the youth can be known better by the youth themselves, PPP leader

There is a lot of talent among our youth, that talent is going abroad

Defense Analyst Brigadier (Rtd) Farooq Hameed’s conversation in the program “Sachi Baat SK Niazi

Having been in the army for 35 years, he saw that there is a strict accountability system in the army, Farooq Hameed

On the orders of the court, the army decided to court martial, Farooq Hameed

There are different punishments in the army, God forbid any soldier be court martialed, Brigadier (R) Farooq Hameed

There is full transparency in the army’s accountability system, Farooq Hameed

If there is evidence, their ranks can be taken back in court martial, Farooq Hameed

An inquiry was being conducted against Faiz Hameed for 8 months, he has other problems, says SK Niazi.

For the first time I saw that a call to prayer was taken during the program, it was a very good tradition,

Establishing peace in Balochistan is only the job of security forces, Brigadier (Rtd) Farooq Hameed

Why Balochistan’s political leadership and Jirga elders do not play their role?,

All the problems of Balochistan can be solved on the negotiation table,

All reservations of Baloch leaders can be removed, leader PP Jamal Raisani

Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Aamir Mughal’s conversation in the program “Sachi Baat

Tehreek-e-Insaf expressed reservations on the decisions of the Supreme Court several times,

Undeclared martial law environment in Pakistan, Election Commission refuses to accept the decisions of judiciary,

It is felt that one can go to any extent for extension, PTI leader

The action against Faiz Hameed has started today, we have to see what the issue is

There is a system of accountability in the army, no question can be raised, Aamir Mughal

Corruption and whoever misused the powers should be held accountable, Aamir Mughal

Actions are being taken on the basis of likes and dislikes in Pakistan, Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Aamir Mughal

Athlete Arshad Nadeem has made the nation proud,

Arshad Nadeem’s success has created a new spirit in the entire nation,

As much attention as we give to cricket, so much attention should be given to other sports,

Pakistan is a country where 65% of the population consists of youth,

The state will have to change its policy and encourage the youth,

Problems will never be solved if dummy governments are formed in Balochistan,