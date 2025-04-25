he tragic militant attack in Pahalgam has once again pushed South Asia toward a precarious edge. In its aftermath, the Indian state has wasted no time in hurling accusations at Pakistan, despite offering no credible evidence linking Islamabad to the incident. This reaction, amplified by a frenzied Indian media and politically motivated rhetoric, threatens to further destabilize an already volatile region.

Pakistan’s response, following a high-level National Security Committee meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, appears calculated yet firm. The government has issued a clear condemnation of terrorism while preparing countermeasures to Indian provocations. These include suspending bilateral accords such as the Shimla Agreement, banning Indian aircraft from Pakistani airspace, reducing diplomatic presence, and closing the Wagah border crossing. Perhaps the most alarming development is Pakistan’s declaration that any Indian attempt to manipulate the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) would be considered an “Act of War.”

Water is a lifeline for Pakistan, a largely agrarian country that relies heavily on the river systems governed by the IWT. New Delhi’s repeated threats to hold the treaty “in abeyance” have only increased regional anxieties. Any move by India to restrict river flows would not only violate international law but could trigger severe humanitarian and ecological consequences—tantamount to weaponizing water.

India must realize that reckless actions taken in anger or political desperation can have irreparable consequences. The dangers of military adventurism or diplomatic brinkmanship at this moment are too grave to ignore. The people of both nations, and indeed the broader South Asian region, will bear the brunt of any miscalculation. History has shown that wars, especially between nuclear-armed neighbors, rarely resolve disputes—they only deepen wounds.

At the heart of the tension lies the unresolved issue of Kashmir. India’s heavy-handed policies in Indian-held Kashmir (IHK), coupled with its refusal to engage in meaningful dialogue, have only intensified resentment. Constitutional changes and administrative maneuvers may alter maps and legal texts, but they cannot erase the aspirations of a people long denied their right to self-determination.

Now, the onus lies on New Delhi. Will it choose a path of wisdom, diplomacy, and restraint? Or will it continue down the road of jingoism and confrontation? Pakistan has signaled readiness to defend its sovereignty, but also a willingness to avoid escalation. For the sake of peace, stability, and the well-being of millions, India must step back from the brink and re-evaluate its approach—not only toward Pakistan, but toward the people of Kashmir.