Two key players, including the captain of the South African team, have been ruled out of the T20 series against Pakistan.

A message issued by Cricket South Africa said that captain David Miller and fast bowler Gerald Coetzee have been ruled out of the T20 series against Pakistan.

David Miller suffered an injury while training for the Pakistan tour and will now undergo rehab.

On the other hand, fast bowler Gerald Coetzee will not be able to participate in not only the T20 but also the ODI series.

Coetzee suffered an injury during the match against Namibia earlier this month.

In David Miller’s absence, Donovan Ferreira will lead the T20 team, while Matthew Britzke and Tony de Zorzi have been included in the team as replacements.

Otneil Baartman has been included in the ODI series in place of Gerald Coetzee.