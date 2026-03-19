PESHAWAR:A meeting of the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) was held in Peshawar under the chairmanship of KPK Chief Minister Muhammad Suohail Afridi, focusing on programmes for the welfare and development of youth.

The Chief Minister stated that the government is spending billions on youth welfare and development, and the results of these initiatives should be visible.

He emphasized prioritizing skills and employment for youth according to market needs and directed effective implementation of the Skills Development and Employment Promotion Programme.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that the ongoing initiatives under TEVTA have far-reaching outcomes and need to be advanced with a solid strategic approach.

The CM also announced a detailed post-Eid meeting on the Rural Economic Transformation Project.

According to the briefing, under this project, 42,000 youth are being provided startup grants averaging Rs 73,000 per person to enable them to launch their business plans and contribute to the economy.