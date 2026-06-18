Technology company Meta’s sub-platform Threads (which was introduced as an alternative to X) has crossed the milestone of 500 million monthly active users. According to reports, Threads has added about 100 million new users since August last year.

Experts say that the strong integration with Instagram made it easy for users to migrate to Threads. However, according to Meta, the recently introduced Communities feature is also a major reason for this extraordinary growth.

After completing the 500 million user mark, the company has officially announced the removal of the Communities feature from the beta phase.

A number of new features are also being added to Threads on this occasion. Now each community will have its own unique icon, while a new ‘Communities Hub’ is also being introduced for users where they will be able to easily access groups of their interest.

In addition, the ‘Community Progress’ feature will help users know which topics are close to becoming a full-fledged community and how they can play a role in this process.

According to the company, the ‘Live Chats’ feature will be expanded to more communities in the coming weeks, allowing users to share important moments during live conversations on their feed.

According to analysts, Threads, which started as an alternative to X (formerly Twitter), is no longer just an alternative platform, but has established itself as a strong and consistent competitor in the social media race.