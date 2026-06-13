Social media platform Snapchat has introduced a major change to further restrict the online reach of underage users. Now, young users aged 13 to 15 will not be able to share videos on the public version of Spotlight.

Spotlight is Snapchat’s short video platform, where uploaded videos can be viewed by anyone using the app.

Previously, users aged 13 and older were allowed to post content here. However, their profiles were not linked to public posts. However, under the new policy, content from users aged 13 to 15 will no longer appear in the general Spotlight feed.

Instead, the platform is introducing a new ‘profile’ feature, where underage users will be able to share their short videos only with their mutual friends. This profile will also be the center of their Stories, which will be completely hidden from non-friends.

According to the company, the change aims to provide opportunities for young people to express themselves and express their creativity in a safe and trustworthy environment. It also aims to reduce social pressure on young people by removing public metrics like ‘favorites’.