Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that we are going to compete with the world, you are not competing with any other city or province.

A ceremony was held at Arts Council Karachi to award a short novel by Mian Raza Rabbani on the issues of children’s lives in war-torn areas.

Addressing the ceremony, Bilawal Bhutto said that I congratulate Raza Rabbani on the award ceremony of his book, which also received the Patras Bukhari Best Book Award.

Bilawal Bhutto said that this genocide is not only the children of Palestine, but also the genocide of journalists, doctors and nurses. A ceasefire was signed, but the ceasefire is also broken by Israel. It is hoped that this ceasefire will not be broken, and the children and people of Gaza and Palestine will be protected.

Like the majority of the world, every Pakistani stands with Palestine and Gaza. For the past two years, we have been watching the genocide in Gaza with disappointment before our eyes. Now there is a ceasefire, but the Zionist government has been the one that has broken the most ceasefires in history. We hope this ceasefire will continue.

He said that our Prime Minister also addressed the ceremony at the insistence of President Trump. Bibi also wrote a book about her life.

He said that I also try to write a book. The Pakistan People’s Party has adhered to the constitution and law. There is also a special economic zone in Khairpur. The Financial Times and FDI have published a report.

This report includes the economic zone of Khairpur among the most successful economic zones in the world. The second position in Asia Pacific has been given to Khairpur Economic Zone.

Bilawal Bhutto said that we are going to compete with the world. I want to praise the Sindh government that you are not competing with any other city or province. This is our achievement.

He said that Benazir Bhutto introduced public-private partnership, the organization of public-private partnership has been ranked sixth in the world, we are not competing with any other province of Pakistan, we are competing with the world, we are proud no matter which city we belong to.

He said that Sindh is not competing with any other city and province, but Sindh is competing with the developed countries of the world and this is Pakistan’s success, I believe that the entire country should unite and compete with the world and should not be divided among themselves, but wherever work is being done and Pakistan’s name is being made famous, we should be proud.

He said that NICVD is the best free treatment project in the world, Signer Knife provides completely free cancer treatment, the world accepts these projects at the global level, Benazir Income Support Program is also a great project to support the oppressed people which has been recognized at the global level.

He said that the PTI government also resorted to BISI card to deliver money, Benazir Income Support Program was recognized at the global level, the big countries of the world do not have this program that you have.

Bilawal Bhutto said that under the Benazir Income Support Program, people were helped during Covid and floods, today we are doing another historic work in Sindh province, we are giving two million houses to flood victims on ownership rights, these are also historical achievements of the Sindh government, we do politics to create honor and history.

He said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto presented the concept of Public Private Partnership in the 1993 manifesto, after which the first Public Private Partnership institutions in Pakistan were established in Sindh.

The Economist magazine ranked Public Private Partnership institutions a few years ago, in which Sindh province was ranked 6th worldwide.

The Chairman of the People’s Party said that the Secretary-General of the United Nations visited Pakistan, and Pakistan’s case was fought on the United Nations platform that we have no hand in the damage caused by climate change that we are suffering.

Rich countries have brought this climate change to the world in the war of industrialization, while Pakistan, which has a mere 0.1% share in carbon output, is among the countries that suffer the most due to climate change. It is part of history that we had established a Loss and Damage Fund in the previous government and convinced the world that this is not begging but our right.

He said that Governor Sir, in my opinion, you should reach Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. I request the Chief Minister of Sindh to hand over his ship to the Governor so that he can reach KP and fulfill his constitutional and legal responsibility as per the court order.