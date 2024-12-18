We are on the eve of the last evenings of the autumn of the year 2024. This year we are highly honoured to celebrate the ancient Iranian event of Yalda in our friendly, brotherly and neighbourly country of Pakistan along with the other countries with which we share civilizational commonalities and links.

The Yalda Night, or as called in the Iranian folklore, Chele, is the longest night of the year and the beginning of the light and the rebirth of brilliance. Yalda is a turning point in the beautiful nature, at the moment of the winter solstice, which connects the leafy autumn to the ermine winter.

During the millennia and throughout the old history, at the very beginning of the cold winter, this night has been regarded as an opportunity to seize the treasure and warmth of the family gatherings and friendly circles to bring hearts closer together looking forward to the coming of the green spring and the growth of nature.

In our common culture, Yalda symbolizes friendship, coexistence, kindness, love and hospitality. Yalda is the starting point of a cycle where the dormant nature, in transition from the cold winter, promises the resurrection of the spring, and we will celebrate the ancient Nowruz in this place, along with the nature, at the end of the winter.

As a shared and common heritage, Yalda is a celebration that has been held since ancient times throughout the common civilization area of all of our countries. I am pleased to announce that in 2022, this cultural event was included in the list of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of UNESCO.

UNESCO describes this ancient event as a panoramic mirror of cultural identity, hospitality, friendship, peaceful coexistence and cultural diversity, highlighting its unique features that have had a significant and positive impact on world culture.

In these joyous moments of happiness, I pray that May Allah Almighty bestows peace, security and prosperity to our countries, and to our people, health, happiness and welfare.