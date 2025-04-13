The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) recent notice to former senator Farhatullah Babar is not just a bureaucratic maneuver—it is a disturbing signal of the state’s growing intolerance toward dissenting voices. Ostensibly prompted by a private citizen’s complaint alleging corruption and misuse of office, the inquiry appears to be nothing more than a smokescreen to intimidate a persistent critic of unbridled state power. That Mr. Babar, a respected public intellectual and rights advocate, has not held public office in over a decade and only served in an honorary political capacity, raises critical questions about the timing and credibility of this investigation.

The FIA’s uncharacteristic haste — issuing a summons just before Eid holidays without sharing the complaint or supporting evidence — smacks of mala fide intent. It is deeply troubling that an agency entrusted with upholding the law is being perceived as a tool for political persecution. Mr. Babar’s public service record is a testament to principled leadership. As a senator, he was at the forefront of legislative efforts aimed at strengthening democracy, ensuring transparency, and safeguarding human rights. Even after retirement, his unwavering commitment to causes such as the rights of missing persons, minority protections, and oversight of intelligence agencies has made him a thorn in the side of those who prefer secrecy over scrutiny.

His recent invocation of the Right to Information (RTI) law to probe sensitive areas of governance appears to have crossed an invisible red line, prompting an institutional response that prioritizes suppression over dialogue. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has rightly condemned the FIA’s move as a “dangerous precedent,” warning of its implications for democratic discourse and institutional credibility.

This incident is not an isolated one. It reflects a larger pattern where accountability tools are selectively wielded, often against critics of the establishment rather than genuine wrongdoers. Such actions erode public trust and reinforce the perception that democratic norms are being subverted for political ends. If left unchecked, this trend will only deepen the democratic deficit in Pakistan.

In any functioning democracy, critical voices must be heard, not hunted. Farhatullah Babar’s persistence, clarity, and moral courage deserve respect, not reprisals. The state must recognize that dissent is not a threat—it is a vital component of democratic health. The use of coercive tactics to silence individuals like Mr. Babar is a grave disservice to the values the state claims to uphold. It must abandon this path of lawfare and instead embrace transparency, accountability, and constructive engagement. Only then can Pakistan hope to reclaim the democratic ideals it so often professes.