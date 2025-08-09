In collaboration with DP World, SIFC is playing a key role in promoting digital trade.

SIFC’s efforts have begun to prepare an effective platform for promoting digital trade and economic development.

Pakistan’s establishment of a “Zero Cost Export Mart” in Dubai in collaboration with DP World was also announced, while a trade center named “Pakistan Mart” will be established near Dubai’s Jebel Ali port.

In addition, DP World will build a trade center for Pakistani exporters without any construction cost. The Export Mart will provide direct access to the global market for the exporters’ products.

This important project will benefit sectors including textiles, garments, surgical and food, while it has been decided not to impose any taxes or fees before sale to provide relief to exporters.