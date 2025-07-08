Lahore: Punjab Information Minister Uzma Bukhari, reacting to the statement of Aleema Khan, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, said that the entire family of the founder PTI, including lawyers, meets separately and the family of Bushra Bibi meets separately, should they arrange a meeting in jail?

Punjab Information Minister Uzma Bukhari, reacting to Aleema Khan’s statement, said that the entire family of the founder PTI meets, Bushra Bibi’s family meets separately, the lawyers of the founder PTI meet separately and what should they decide?

She said that she means that a meeting should be arranged in jail, in which the founder PTI can address the prisoners in jail.

Uzma Bukhari said that the Lahore Traffic Police gave proof of the rule of law by issuing a challan to the Chief Minister’s son, now the law is equal for everyone in Punjab.

The Punjab Information Minister said that in the past, a warden of Pakpattan was transferred to DPO for issuing a challan to the son of a first lady.