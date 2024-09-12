Former federal minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Thursday said that if National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has a conscience, he should resign while advising lawmakers to move a no-confidence vote against him.

During an interaction with reporters, the former federal minister pointed out that even drug peddlers were not caught in the same way that lawmakers from Parliament were caught while reiterating his earlier statement of a ‘new setup’ till September 30. was

He criticized the government for high electricity bills and making life miserable for poor people.

Demanding the release of the workers from the May 9 cases, he lamented that his friends of forty years had turned against him.

Apart from this, he refrained from answering the questions related to the remarks made by KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur about taking former Prime Minister Imran Khan out of jail himself.