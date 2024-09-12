President Asif Ali Zardari and PM Shehbaz Sharif had paid tribute to Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Nishan-i-Haider on his 59th martyrdom day.

PM in his message asserted that Raja Aziz Bhatti thwarted nefarious aims of the enemy in 1965 war with his valour and bravery.

His unshakable determination to defend his homeland forced the enemy to retreat, who otherwise had dreamed of capturing Lahore.

His spirit of defending the motherland sacrificing his life was an exemplary role model for the young generation, he added.

The PM stated that the nation couldn’t forget the sacrifices of martyrs and would always remember them in good words.

President Asif Zardari stated that the nation paid tribute to its hero for sacrificing life for the security of the state.

President vowed to always prepare for defending the motherland.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to Major Aziz Bhatti, saying he would always be alive in their hearts.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz hailed the bravery and courage of Major Aziz Bhatti and said that the nation was proud of him.

Armed Forces of Pakistan salute Major Aziz Bhatti’s memory, honouring his legacy which continues to motivate and inspire generations of soldiers to defend the nation with honor and distinction.