The pitiful and passionate voice that called the guests of Allah to worship in the Prophet’s Mosque has been silenced forever.

According to Arab media, Sheikh Faisal Noman, who had the privilege of giving the call to prayer for 25 years, has passed away. He was officially appointed as the Muezzin in 2000.

Giving the call to prayer was not just a responsibility for Sheikh Faisal Noman, but a family legacy. Both his grandfather and father served as Muezzins in the Prophet’s Mosque.

His father attained this great position at a young age and continued to give the call to prayer in the Prophet’s Mosque until he was over 90 years old. Later, Sheikh Faisal Noman was blessed with this privilege.

Sheikh Faisal Noman’s funeral prayer was offered at Fajr and his burial was held in the historic Jannat al-Baqi cemetery in Medina.

Jannatul Baqi is the holy place where the family and the noble companions of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) rest, and Sheikh Faisal Noman was also laid to rest in this blessed land.

The administration of the Prophet’s Mosque also shared his last call to prayer in an emotional message that he gave on November 2, and this call proved to be the last call of his life.

The administration of the Prophet’s Mosque said that his voice had now become a permanent part of the atmosphere of the Prophet’s Mosque, which will always resonate in our ears.

Sheikh Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, Head of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, expressed deep sorrow and prayed for the highest ranks and forgiveness for the deceased.

He said that Sheikh Faisal Noman spent his life elevating the message of Allah through the call to prayer in the Prophet’s Mosque, and this service will remain an ongoing charity for him.