The integration of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the agricultural sector is rapidly transforming the way consumers interact with agricultural products in Pakistan. The use of ICT in agriculture has the potential to influence consumer purchase intentions, thereby enhancing the efficiency of the supply chain, improving access to information, and increasing transparency in the food production and distribution processes. In the context of Pakistan, ICT adoption can significantly affect the agricultural product market in several ways, and this, in turn, influences consumer purchase behavior. ICT tools like mobile apps, websites, and social media platforms provide consumers with real-time information on the quality, origin, and pricing of agricultural products. This transparency can help consumers make informed decisions when purchasing products. Online marketplaces and agricultural e-commerce platforms have become essential tools for both farmers and consumers. These platforms allow farmers to sell directly to consumers, reducing the reliance on intermediaries and improving the availability of fresh produce. The use of ICT in agriculture also plays a role in improving the overall quality of agricultural products. For instance, precision farming techniques enabled by ICT help farmers increase yields while ensuring high-quality standards. Consumers are increasingly aware of the quality of the food they consume, and they are more inclined to purchase products that meet their quality expectations. ICT tools allow consumers to provide feedback on the quality of the products, creating a system of accountability for both producers and vendors. Social media, mobile apps, and online customer support are powerful tools for engaging with consumers. In Pakistan, consumers are increasingly using these platforms to interact with brands, ask questions, and get updates about the products they are interested in purchasing. Companies that use ICT to engage with consumers, respond to queries, and create an interactive customer experience are more likely to develop stronger customer loyalty, which directly affects purchase intentions. ICT helps streamline the agricultural supply chain by connecting farmers with consumers through digital channels. Farmers can access a wider market and reach urban consumers often more willing to pay a premium for fresh, locally produced goods. ICT reduces the geographical barriers between rural farmers and urban consumers, enabling farmers to reach a broader audience, including international markets. By cutting out intermediaries, ICT reduces transaction costs, which can translate into lower prices for consumers, making agricultural products more affordable and attractive. The adoption of ICT is shaping consumer behavior by making purchasing decisions more data-driven and more reliant on convenience, transparency, and trust in the product. ICT enables consumers to access information about the sustainability and environmental impact of agricultural products, influencing purchase decisions in favor of eco-friendly options. Despite the positive impacts, there are some barriers to the widespread adoption of ICT in the Pakistani agricultural sector. Both consumers and farmers may lack the skills needed to use effectively ICT tools, limiting the reach and effectiveness of these platforms. Rural areas in Pakistan often face poor internet connectivity, which can hinder the adoption of ICT solutions in agriculture. Consumers may be hesitant to make online purchases due to concerns about privacy, payment security, and fraud. ICT adoption in the agricultural sector has the potential to alter significantly consumer purchase intentions. By improving access to information, enhancing the transparency and traceability of products, and providing convenient e-commerce platforms, ICT can create a more informed, empowered, and digitally connected consumer base. However, we must address challenges such as digital literacy, connectivity issues, and trust concerns to ensure the widespread adoption and success of ICT in agricultural marketing. As ICT adoption continues to grow in Pakistan, its impact on consumer-purchasing decisions will become even more pronounced, contributing to the modernization of the agricultural sector and improving the overall consumer experience.