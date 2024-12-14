The recent absence of cabinet ministers from parliamentary sessions has sparked widespread outrage and concern among lawmakers. This growing trend of ministerial complacency has raised serious questions about their commitment to fulfilling their constitutional obligations.

Both the National Assembly and the Senate have witnessed repeated instances where ministers have failed to attend sessions, leaving lawmakers frustrated and unable to hold the government accountable. The absence of ministers has led to the postponement of parliamentary business, highlighting the disregard for the legislative process.

PPP MNA Naveed Qamar aptly summarized the issue, questioning the credibility of a parliament whose members do not respect it themselves. This sentiment echoes the concerns of many who believe that the ministers’ behavior undermines the democratic process.

It is perplexing to understand why cabinet ministers, who are supposed to be the pillars of the government, feel so entitled to neglect their parliamentary duties. Their absence suggests either a lack of respect for the legislative body or a sense of invincibility.

Given the current political climate, characterized by economic instability and social unrest, it is surprising that ministers would exhibit such a cavalier attitude. The ruling coalition itself is facing challenges, and some of its own members have openly criticized the ministers’ truancy. This internal dissent should serve as a wake-up call for the ministers, urging them to prioritize their responsibilities.

The ministers’ behavior not only disrupts parliamentary proceedings but also erodes public trust in the government. It is crucial for them to realize that they are accountable to the people and must fulfill their duties with diligence and respect. By neglecting their parliamentary responsibilities, they are undermining the democratic principles upon which the nation is founded.

It is imperative that the government takes immediate steps to address this issue. Strong measures should be implemented to ensure that ministers attend parliamentary sessions regularly and participate actively in debates and discussions. Failure to do so should result in appropriate consequences, such as disciplinary action or removal from office.

Ultimately, the restoration of parliamentary accountability and the respect for the legislative process are essential for the health of our democracy. The ministers must recognize the importance of their role and fulfill their obligations to the nation.