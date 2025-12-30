Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, who represented Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League, has suffered an injury.

According to the details, Shaheen Shah Afridi has suffered a knee injury, which has been confirmed by Brisbane Heat.

Brisbane Heat has said in a statement that Shaheen Afridi will be re-examined upon the team’s return from Adelaide.

However, sources say that the Pakistan Cricket Board is not ready to take any risks regarding the star pacer’s fitness before the T20 World Cup.

Sources say that Shaheen Shah Afridi will likely return home on Wednesday. A rehab program will be created for him at the National Cricket Academy.