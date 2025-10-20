Daily The Patriot

Shaheen Shah Afridi appointed captain of national ODI team

By: DailyPakistan

Published: October 20, 2025 | Updated 30 seconds ago

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been appointed as the captain of the national ODI team.

According to sources, Shaheen Shah Afridi will lead the team in three One-Day International matches against South Africa. The ODI series will be played at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad from November 4 to 8.

The decision to appoint Shaheen Shah Afridi was taken in a meeting held in Islamabad. The meeting was attended by head coach Mike Hesson, director high performance Aqib Javed and members of the selection committee.

