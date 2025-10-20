Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been appointed as the captain of the national ODI team.

According to sources, Shaheen Shah Afridi will lead the team in three One-Day International matches against South Africa. The ODI series will be played at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad from November 4 to 8.

The decision to appoint Shaheen Shah Afridi was taken in a meeting held in Islamabad. The meeting was attended by head coach Mike Hesson, director high performance Aqib Javed and members of the selection committee.