The king of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, has won the hearts of millions of fans not only with his acting but also with his thoughts, ideas and positive things about life.

Recently, an old video clip of his is going viral on social media, in which he is seen telling his fans useful things about the importance of sitting at a ‘table’ and eating.

In the video, Shah Rukh Khan says, “We were taught from childhood that if possible, eat at a ‘table’. This is the Sunnah of our Prophet Muhammad.”

King Khan said, “I don’t know if you know or not, a ‘table’ is where food is eaten sitting on the ground. If you sit on the ground with your legs bent inwards and eat, then one-third of the stomach is compressed. In this way, you never fill your stomach completely, but you feel that you are full.”

He added, “We usually fill ourselves up more than necessary while eating, which is not good for health. “It is always good for the body to have a little hunger left.”

Shah Rukh Khan smiled and said that although he is not familiar with the scientific side of it, he believes that “this is the best way to eat.”

The video is winning the hearts of fans on social media, and people are praising Shah Rukh Khan’s traditional, organized and simple lifestyle.

Talking about the actor’s professional life, Shah Rukh Khan recently attended the 70th Filmfare Awards, where he won the first National Award of his career. Now he will be seen in his new film “King”, in which Deepika Padukone and his daughter Suhana Khan are also playing important roles.