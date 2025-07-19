Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was injured during the shooting of his upcoming film ‘King’ after which he was shifted to the US for treatment.

According to Indian media reports, the accident took place during the shooting in Mumbai when Shah Rukh Khan injured his back during an action scene. Although the nature of the injury was not said to be serious, doctors have advised Shah Rukh Khan to rest for at least a month to recover completely.

According to sources, the accident that occurred during the shooting took place when a high-octane action scene of the film was being filmed, in which Shah Rukh Khan himself decided to do the stunt. Sources close to the actor say that Shah Rukh Khan has been injured several times during the shooting but he has always returned to work after recovering quickly.

In 2017, he also injured his neck during the shooting of the film ‘Zero’ after which he had to undergo treatment in the US.

After the recent accident, the production team of the film has suspended the shooting until Shah Rukh Khan recovers. According to film industry sources, this delay may put an additional burden on the film’s budget, but the producers are prioritizing the actor’s health.

It should be noted that the shooting of the film “King” has been going on since last year and the producers of the film are trying to release it in early 2026. This film was initially to be directed by story writer Sojoy Ghosh, but later the successful director of “Pathan” Siddharth Anand took over the responsibility of directing it.

The special thing about the film “King” is that Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is also going to awaken her acting magic in it, who will start her Bollywood career with this film. Abhishek Bachchan is also playing an important role in the film, while there are reports that the father-daughter relationship between Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan will also be shown in the film, which will create emotional depth in the story of the film.

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are praying for his recovery after this news. It may be recalled that Shah Rukh Khan dominated the box office last year with blockbuster films like Pathan and Jawan and his film “Dinki” also did excellent business internationally. Shah Rukh Khan had recently said in an interview that he will start a new and powerful chapter in his career with “King”.

The shooting of the film will resume after the actor’s health improves and it is likely that Shah Rukh Khan will try to keep the release of his film as per the schedule so that his fans can see him on the cinema screen as soon as possible.