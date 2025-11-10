ISLAMABAD: Senior lawyers and retired judges have written a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan regarding the 27th Constitutional Amendment issue.

In the letter, they urged the chief justice to convene a full court meeting.

The letter bears signatures of Justice (r) Mushir Alam, Makhdoom Ali Khan, Munir A Malik, Abid Zuberi, Justice (r) Nadeem Akhtar, Akram Sheikh, Anwar Mansoor, Ali Ahmad Kurd, Khawaja Ahmad Hussain, and Salahuddin Ahmad.

The senior lawyers and retired judges stated that the Supreme Court should respond to the amendment, as it has the authority to give its input on it.

According to the letter’s text, “We are writing under extraordinary circumstances. The Supreme Court is facing the greatest threat since its inception. No civilian or military government has ever succeeded in making the Court its subordinate. If you agree that this is the first such attempt, then it is the Supreme Court’s right to respond.”

Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday said that his party will not vote in in favour of the 27th Constitutional Amendment.

According to party sources, Maulana Fazlur Rehman left Karachi for Dubai on a private airline, and from there he will travel to Bangladesh.

Sources said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman will attend the International Khatm-e-Nabuwwat (PBUH) Conference in Bangladesh, which has invited religious scholars and spiritual leaders from around the world.