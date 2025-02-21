Recent events in the Senate have raised serious concerns about the conduct of parliamentary affairs. On Monday, Deputy Chairman Syedal Khan Nasar sparked controversy by withholding the results of a vote on a motion concerning the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill. This bill, aimed at improving private sector access to bank credit in smaller provinces, was opposed by the government, who argued it was a money bill under their purview. The opposition countered that it did not fall under Article 74. Following a debate, a vote was called, and the motion unexpectedly garnered support from some government-aligned lawmakers. Instead of announcing the result, the acting chair’s subsequent actions suggested an attempt to align the House with the government’s position, potentially disregarding the actual vote outcome and the wishes of some members.

The following day, amidst opposition protests demanding the return of Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani (who has refused to preside over the session since production orders for a PTI senator were not honored), the acting chairman further exacerbated tensions. He suspended three PTI senators for protesting his handling of the previous day’s vote and ordered their expulsion. During the ensuing chaos, the acting chair stated that the House could not be run according to individual wishes or agendas, a sentiment seemingly contradicted by his own actions. These incidents raise questions about the integrity of parliamentary procedures and whether the Senate is truly serving a democratic function. If the opposition is consistently denied any form of victory, the fundamental purpose of parliament is undermined, raising concerns about whether it is democracy or a different form of governance that is being served.

These recent events paint a picture of a Senate struggling with internal discord and procedural irregularities. The Deputy Chairman’s handling of the vote on the SBP Amendment Bill, coupled with the subsequent suspensions and the ongoing absence of the elected Chairman, suggests a deeper crisis of confidence within the upper house. The perception that parliamentary procedures are being manipulated to serve political agendas rather than upholding democratic principles erodes public trust in the institution and raises serious questions about its ability to effectively represent the interests of the people. The need for transparent and impartial leadership within the Senate has never been more apparent.