Security forces killed 16 terrorists in one operation in Lakki Marwat and two in Balochistan, taking the number of terrorists killed in KP and Balochistan to 43 in a few days.

According to the ISPR, since December 9, 43 terrorists have been killed in large-scale intelligence-based operations by security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The operations have caused serious damage to Fitnat-ul-Kharij and other terrorist groups operating in Balochistan.

Operation in Lakki Marwat, 6 Khawarij killed

According to the ISPR, during the night of December 12 and 13, an intelligence-based operation was carried out in Lakki Marwat district, effectively targeting a Khawarij hideout and killing 6 Khawarij as a result of the operation, while 18 Khawarij have been killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since December 9.

10 terrorists killed in two operations in Balochistan

Similarly, on December 13, during two separate operations in Musa Khel and Panjgur districts in Balochistan, security forces killed 10 terrorists after an intense exchange of fire. Since December 9, 25 terrorists have been killed in Balochistan.

The ISPR has said that these operations will continue until complete peace is restored in the area and the Khawarij are completely wiped out. Pakistan’s security forces are determined to uproot the scourge of terrorism.