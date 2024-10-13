Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar claimed that the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit would be a game changer for Pakistan, boosting economic and regional ties.

Briefing the international media in Islamabad today about preparations for the upcoming SCO summit, he stated that Pakistan was all set to host a major event and it was a great honour for Pakistan to be acknowledged for its true potential by the global community.

Information minister added that Islamabad had been decorated and turned into a picturesque city reflecting the cultures of SCO member states.

Tarar hailed the conference as a crucial forum for regional cooperation, and stressed the SCO would be pivotal to resolve challenges, including climate change and terrorism.

Federal minister maintained that Pakistan was an advocate of independent policy on trade and investment and committed to the promotion of trade and peace in the region.

Information minister claimed the recent visit of the Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim was successful and rice and halal meat exports would strengthen the bilateral ties.

The visit of business delegations from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan remained fruitful with regard to increasing Pakistan’s trade and investments, he highlighted.

Attaullah Tarar emphasised that agreements worth 2.2 billion dollars were signed in the field of agriculture, mining, IT, livestock and energy during the visits of Saudi delegations.

He disclosed that Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman had expressed the desire to increase investment in trade in Pakistan.

He also recalled the visit of the late Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi which strengthened the ties between the two countries. The minister said Pakistan valued its partnerships with other countries.

Attaullah Tarar said Pakistan was opening up to the world and the economic indicators were continuously improving, the inflation rate had decreased from 32 pc to 6.9 pc while exports surged by 14 pc with foreign remittances rising to 8.8 billion dollars.

Visit of the Chinese premier would prove a game changer for CPEC which was performing better in the second phase, he added.