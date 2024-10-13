The arrival of foreign dignitaries has started in the country to take part in an all-important session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Sources said the four-member delegation of India, 76-member team of Russia and 13-member delegation of China have arrived.

Also, the two-member delegation of Iran and four-member delegation of Kyrgyzstan have also reached just ahead of the SCO moot.

The planned SCO moot would take place on October 15 and 16 in the federal capital.

According to the foreign office spokesperson, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would preside over the SCO meeting.

In the session, the prime ministers of China, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan would represent their country.

Also, Iran’s Vice President and India’s foreign minister would come to Pakistan to take part in the session.

Also, the FO said the PM would also hold separate meetings with the representatives of the participating nations on a range of issues including economy and climate.