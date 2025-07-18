Scientists have detected the largest black hole merger ever recorded in space.

The unprecedented collision between two black holes took place on the outskirts of our Milky Way galaxy, creating a black hole about 225 times more massive than the sun.

The largest black hole mergers before this collision had a combined mass of 140 suns.

The new collision, called GW231123, was detected by the LIGO-Virgo-KAGRA (LVK) Collaboration, a group of four detectors that detect dangerous events in space.

Before the merger, the black holes in both were between 100 and 140 times more massive than the sun.

Mark Hannam, a member of the group and from Cardiff University, said in a statement that this is the largest black hole binary ever observed by scientists using gravitational waves.