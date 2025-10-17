US President Donald Trump has claimed that Saudi Arabia is also ready to join the Abraham Accords with Israel, like other Gulf countries.

He made this revelation in an interview with Fox Business Network. President Trump further said that he had a very good conversation with Saudi leaders.

The US President further said that it was not possible for Saudi Arabia to participate in the Abraham Accords during the Gaza war, but now the situation has changed.

President Trump expressed hope that negotiations with Saudi Arabia on the Abraham Accords, which were stopped due to the Gaza war, can now resume.

The US President admitted that it was not possible for Saudi Arabia to normalize relations with Israel at that time because Iran had an effective power in the Middle East.

President Trump, while hinting at joint attacks by Israel and the US on Iran in June, made it clear that Iran’s power has now decreased.

He continued by saying that after the decline of Iran’s power, a new diplomatic alignment is emerging in the region, in which Saudi Arabia’s participation can create new possibilities for peace and stability in the region.

It should be noted that this statement came at a time when speculations about major changes in the Middle East, especially regarding relations between Israel and Arab countries, are gaining momentum.

There has been no response from Saudi Arabia to Donald Trump’s claim, which has always taken the position that it will not be part of any agreement without the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders.