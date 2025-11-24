Reuters, citing sources, has claimed that Saudi Arabia is planning to open two more wineries soon.

According to the international news agency Reuters, one of these two wineries will be opened in the eastern province of Dhahran for non-Muslim employees of the petroleum company Aramco.

The Reuters report further states that the second winery will be established in Jeddah for non-Muslim diplomats.

According to Reuters sources, these two wineries may possibly open next year in 2026, the final dates of which have not been announced.

The news of the opening of the two new wineries has emerged after the Saudi Crown Prince’s special visit to the United States after seven years.

Reuters tried to contact Saudi officials and Aramco management to confirm this news, but both avoided any comment.

It should be noted that after 73 years, Saudi Arabia opened its first winery for non-Muslim diplomats in the diplomatic area of ​​the capital Riyadh last year.

The pub is informally known as the “Booz Bunker.” The store was seen as a sign of Saudi Arabia’s easing of strict alcohol regulations.

The Riyadh pub recently opened to non-Muslim “Saudi Premium Residency” holders.

While alcohol is still completely banned in Saudi Arabia, the country has seen a rapid increase in the freedom to enjoy entertainment, concerts, cinemas and other activities.

Women have also been allowed to drive and various traditional and social restrictions have been eased.

Saudi Arabia is set to open 17 new luxury hotels by next year under the Red Sea Global initiative to boost tourism and international investment.

However, all of these luxury hotels and resorts will remain alcohol-free.

In particular, in view of the preparations for the 2034 FIFA World Cup, an unconfirmed report recently claimed that Saudi Arabia intends to allow the sale of alcohol in tourist areas.

Saudi authorities have dismissed all such reports as baseless and false, explaining that the ban on alcohol in the country will remain in place.

Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khatib said in an interview that the wishes of foreign tourists are felt, but the ban on alcohol remains.