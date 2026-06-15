The President of the European Commission has sent a clear message that despite the ceasefire agreement, concerns about human rights and weapons of mass destruction remain in Iran.

According to the World News Agency, the President of the European Commission explained that the sanctions imposed on Iran are mainly related to alleged human rights violations and concerns about weapons of mass destruction.

Speaking to journalists, the President of the European Commission added that if there is a credible, real, clear and verifiable change in Iran’s behavior, then the sanctions can be lifted, but this will require not just statements but practical steps.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen further said that the EU’s principle regarding sanctions is very clear that the lifting of sanctions cannot be considered without practical changes in the ground realities.

She added that the EU views these issues very seriously and any possible relaxation will depend on practical progress by Iran.

The statement comes at a time when a new debate has begun on the future of international sanctions on Iran following the recent agreement and diplomatic progress between the United States and Iran.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump has already indicated that progress is being made with Iran on its nuclear program and regional security issues under a new framework.

It should be noted that this position of the European Union indicates that despite a possible agreement between the United States and Iran, Tehran is unlikely to receive immediate relief from European sanctions.

It should be noted that the European Union has imposed several sanctions on Iran over the past years, including freezing the assets of certain Iranian individuals, institutions and organizations, travel bans and bans on the transfer of sensitive technology.