Samsung has once again taken the top spot in the list of most popular smartphones with its new smartphone.

The list of most popular smartphones of last week is as follows:

According to the list, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (New Entry) is at first and Infinix Hot 60 Pro + (New Entry) is at second place.

OnePlus Nord 5 5G is at third place, Samsung Galaxy A56 is at fourth place and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is at fifth place.

Xiaomi Poco F7 5G is at sixth place and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 (New Entry) is at seventh place.

Vivo X200 FE 5G is at eighth place, Nothing Phone (3) 5G is at ninth place and OnePlus Nord CE 5 5G (New Entry) is at 10th place.