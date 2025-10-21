Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has faced a tough time making a statement about Balochistan in Saudi Arabia.

These days, the three famous Khans of the Bollywood industry, Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan, are on a tour of Saudi Arabia, where the three actors are meeting fans at various events and their videos have become a part of social media.

During a media session, Salman Khan, in response to a question, said that ‘Many people come here from our country (Saudi Arabia), people also come here from Balochistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan.’

This statement of Salman Khan is going viral on social media, for which he is being severely criticized by Pakistani users. Social media users reacted to this statement of the Indian actor and said that just like people come here from India, Khalistan and Afghanistan, it is the same.’

Users raised objections that Salman Khan did not mention India in his statement and described Balochistan and Pakistan as separate countries. Some users called it ignorance or a slip of the tongue on the part of the actor, while others called it a matter of political sensitivity.

On the other hand, a large number of Salman Khan fans came to his defense, saying that the actor did not mean to single out any country or region, but was talking about the working class of South Asia in general. However, the issue is still a topic of discussion on social media.