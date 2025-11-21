Under BJP, Indian AFs have become increasingly saffronized & acting as ‘yes man’ for PM Modi; passing pol statements, engaging in religious symbolism & Hindu rituals publicly wile pandering to political elite reflects moves in Indian military which blur military impartiality & link AFs with pol-religious majoritarian agendas. The broader rise of religious discrimination and saffronization within the Indian Armed Forces (AFs) is evidenced by numerous incidents and practices that reflect a deliberate move toward Hindu nationalist symbolism, politicization, and minority exclusion, abandoning its secular and inclusive foundations.
Important Aspects
- Religious Symbolism in Military Spaces:
▪︎ In January 2025, the Army Chief’s lounge in South Block, New Delhi, replaced a historic 1971 war painting with “Karam Kshetra,” depicting Hindu mythological figures like Krishna and Chanakya alongside modern military assets, symbolizing a departure from secular tradition.
▪︎ In December 2024, the Fire and Fury Corps unveiled a statue of the 17th-century Hindu king Shivaji near Pangong Tso in Ladakh, flanked by a saffron flag—an act asserting Hindu identity in a strategically sensitive region.
- Religious Rituals and Political Statements by Military Leaders:
▪︎ The Army Chief and other senior officers have participated in Hindu religious ceremonies publicly. On National Unity Day in 2025, the Army Chief received a tilak and garland from Hindu priests while in uniform. These acts fuel concerns about the military’s neutrality and secularism.
▪︎ Paid religious visits, such as the COAS’s visit in May 2025 to Hindu spiritual leader Rambhadracharya’s ashram in Madhya Pradesh; where he received religious initiation, highlight the blurring of institutional boundaries between military duty and religion.
- Politicization of Military Operations:
▪︎ Operations like “Sindoor” and “Mahadev” have been named using Hindu religious terms, marking a shift from neutral nomenclature to ideological branding aimed at domestic political signaling and Hindutva consolidation.
▪︎ Senior military officials have made statements echoing BJP’s hardline rhetoric, including threats to Pakistan, openly aligning military discourse with nationalist politics.
- Institutional Changes and Recruitment Influence:
▪︎ The Agnipath scheme, initiated in 2022, brings thousands of recruits annually, with reports suggesting many are connected to Hindu nationalist networks such as RSS. This influences future military culture and ideology.
▪︎ Sainik Schools, vital in shaping future officers, are increasingly influenced by Hindu nationalist groups like Vidya Bharati and Ram Mandir movement affiliates, embedding saffron ideology into the military’s leadership pipeline.
- Symbolic & Cultural Shifts:
▪︎ The removal of the 1971 war surrender painting from the COAS’s lounge, replaced with a Hindu-themed artwork, exemplifies the ideological shift.
▪︎ On May 25, following the Indo-Pak ceasefire, the COAS visited the ashram of Hindu spiritual leader Jagadguru Rambhadracharya in Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh, while in uniform, drawing sharp criticism from SMNs for crossing the secular and apolitical boundaries expected of armed forces.
▪︎ The religious leader claimed to have given the COAS diksha (initiation, analogous to Lord Hanuman’s in Hindu tradition). In return, he asked the COAS to reclaim AJK as a dakshina (offering/gift), effectively positioning the COAS not as a purely institutional officer but as a student of a religious figure, bound by a religious obligation.
- Impact on Minority Officers & Complaints:
▪︎ Minority officers, including Sikhs, Muslims, and Christians, report systemic pressure and discrimination to conform to Hindu rituals. Complaint records include the case of Lt. Samuel Kamalesan, a Christian officer dismissed in 2025 for refusing to participate in Hindu rituals his dismissal being upheld by the Delhi High Court.
▪︎ Minority officers face professional insecurity, social exclusion, and career stagnation, with some resigning or considering resignation due to coercive practices, although no large-scale mass resignations are publicly confirmed.
- Other Evidence & Reports:
▪︎ Human Rights Watch’s 2025 report documents over 520 custodial deaths and extrajudicial killings in military custody, some stemming from these ideological shifts.
Conclusion. The systematic saffronization of India’s military, driven by ideological, political, and religious factors, manifests in symbolic changes, politicized leadership, religious rituals, naming conventions, recruitment influences, and discrimination against minorities. Indian armed forces turned into Modi Ki Sena. This transformation endangers the military’s secular, neutral character, jeopardizing its cohesion, professionalism, and social legitimacy, while promoting majoritarian Hindu nationalist narratives within one of the country’s most critical institutions.