Under BJP, Indian AFs have become increasingly saffronized & acting as ‘yes man’ for PM Modi; passing pol statements, engaging in religious symbolism & Hindu rituals publicly wile pandering to political elite reflects moves in Indian military which blur military impartiality & link AFs with pol-religious majoritarian agendas. The broader rise of religious discrimination and saffronization within the Indian Armed Forces (AFs) is evidenced by numerous incidents and practices that reflect a deliberate move toward Hindu nationalist symbolism, politicization, and minority exclusion, abandoning its secular and inclusive foundations.

