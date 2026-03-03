QUETTA : The process of safely repatriating Pakistani students and citizens following the attack on Iran is ongoing. So far, a total of 183 students have been safely brought back to Quetta via the Taftan border by the Government of Pakistan and the Pakistan Army.

Among the repatriated students, 132 belong to Punjab, 22 to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15 to Sindh, 10 to Gilgit-Baltistan, three to Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and one to Balochistan.

On Monday, 62 students including 42 men and 20 women were transported to Quetta. An additional 121 students also arrived, including 41 men and 80 women. The students were enrolled at Tehran Medical College, Isfahan Medical College, Zanjan Medical College, and Yazd Medical College.

The returning students and their families expressed appreciation and gratitude to the Government of Pakistan and the Pakistan Army for their timely actions.