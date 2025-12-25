Pakistani showbiz industry’s famous actress Saba Qamar Zaman has once again become the news, but this time the reason is not a new drama or film, but a legal petition filed against her, to which the actress has responded with sarcasm and humor.

A petition has been filed against Saba Qamar in the Lahore Sessions Court, alleging that she wore a police uniform without official permission.

The matter intensified when a video started circulating on social media, in which the actress can be seen wearing an SP uniform inside the dressing room. As soon as the video came out, questions were raised by various quarters and a debate started.

During this controversy, Saba Qamar reshared an Instagram post by Diva Magazine Editor-in-Chief Raheel Rao, in which he had strongly defended the actress. Raheel Rao took a sarcastic stance in his statement and wrote that if an actor is playing the role of a police officer, should he be expected to appear in a bridal dress or a lawn suit? He said that characters always dress according to the story and script, not according to someone’s fabricated thoughts.

Saba Qamar also reacted humorously to Raheel Rao’s statement instead of remaining silent. The actress wrote on her Instagram story, “Oh God! It seems I have become very famous these days” and also added smiling emojis, which social media users found very interesting.

It should be noted that this petition has been filed by citizen Waseem Zawar’s lawyer Aftab Bajwa on the petition. The petition has taken the position that under the law, no person is allowed to use the police uniform or the badge of the SP’s rank without official permission. Currently, legal action has been initiated on this matter, while Saba Qamar’s sarcastic response is gaining a lot of attention on social media.