Pakistani showbiz actress Saba Qamar was rushed to the hospital after her health suddenly deteriorated.

Saba Qamar’s health suddenly deteriorated during the shooting of the drama, and she was immediately rushed to the hospital where she was admitted to the ICU and doctors provided her with immediate medical attention.

According to sources close to the actress, Saba felt restless and nervous during the shooting of the drama because she had been busy shooting for several hours without resting. She was immediately taken to the hospital where the doctors kept her under care, but she has now been discharged.

Saba Qamar has also posted a picture with the hospital staff on her social media accounts, in which she thanked the doctors and nurses and said that she is now feeling better than before and is ready to work more.