Islamabad — The Rwandan High Commissioner to Pakistan, H.E. Fatou Harerimana, today received Mr. Qaiser Awab, Director of the Belt and Road Initiative for Sustainable Development (BRISD), to discuss expanding bilateral collaboration in key areas of digital and sustainable growth.

During the meeting, both sides explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation in cybersecurity capacity building, digital transformation, and sustainable innovation. It was mutually agreed to organize technical training programs for the staff of the Rwandan High Commission and to enhance knowledge exchange in education, health, and trade development.

Ambassador Fatou Harerimana commended BRISD’s engagement and reaffirmed Rwanda’s commitment to working closely with BRISD to transform the positive discussions into concrete partnerships that promote shared development objectives under the Belt and Road framework for sustainable progress.

The meeting marks another step toward fostering Rwanda–Pakistan cooperation in digital and sustainable development.