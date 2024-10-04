Moscow: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia has started the legal process to remove the Taliban from the list of terrorists on the instructions of President Vladimir Putin.

According to the official news agency of Russia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia said that the decision to remove the Taliban from the list of terrorist organizations has been taken at the highest level.

Zamir Kabulov, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special representative on Afghanistan, said that various legal procedures will need to be followed to turn this decision into reality.

It should be remembered that Russia included the Taliban in the list of terrorist organizations in 2003 and now the removal from this list will be an important step for Moscow towards normalizing relations with Afghanistan.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in July this year that Russia considers the Taliban movement of Afghanistan as its ally in the war against terrorism.

No country has yet officially recognized the Taliban government that came to power in Afghanistan three years ago, but China and the United Arab Emirates have accepted Taliban ambassadors.

Acting Foreign Minister of the Taliban, Amir Khan Mutaqi, praised Russia, saying that the recent decisions by Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan to remove former insurgents from the list of banned groups is a welcome step.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is convinced of the need to maintain “practical dialogue” with the current Afghan government.

